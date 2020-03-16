Former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko tests positive for Covid-19, self-quarantines

Bond girl Olga ﻿﻿Kurylenko announced that she tested positive for Covid-19 and has quarantined herself. — Photo via Instagram/ olgakurylenkoofficial

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Former Bond girl Olga ﻿﻿Kurylenko has become the latest celebrity to be tested positive for Covid-19.

In an update on her official Instagram profile olgakurylenkoofficial, the 40-year-old actress who starred in Quantum of Solace shared she had been locked up at home after testing positive for the virus.

“I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!”

Responding to a well-wisher, Kurylenko said she would wait for the virus to pass.

“Unfortunately, we do not have treatment for this virus either. It is necessary to wait when he will pass,” she wrote.

To bring down her fever, Kurylenko said she was taking paracetamol.

“There is nothing more to do,” she said, adding that she was also taking vitamins and garlic for the immune system, and water added with lemon.