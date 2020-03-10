‘The Undoing’: HBO announces the release date for its forthcoming miniseries with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant (VIDEO)

Nicole Kidman takes on the lead role of Grace Sachs in the miniseries by the creator of ‘Big Little Lies.’. — Picture courtesy of HBO

LOS ANGELES, March 10 — The American television network took advantage of the broadcast of a new trailer for its next miniseries to announce the release date for The Undoing, which has been set for Sunday, May 10, 2020.

Nicole Kidman will star alongside Hugh Grant in the psychological drama inspired by a 2014 novel.

Based on You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff, The Undoing tells the tale of Grace Sachs, played by Nicole Kidman, a renowned therapist with a devoted husband (Hugh Grant), and an adorable son (Noah Jupe), who is a student at one of New York’s most selective private schools.

However, this seemingly ideal world is shattered by the disappearance of her husband, a violent death and the revelation of several terrible truths.

Nicole Kidman will once again be joining forces with David E. Kelley. The creator of the Big Little Lies series, which starred the Australian actress, has written the adaptation of Hanff’s book and will act as showrunner for The Undoing. Susanne Bier (Revenge, Bird Box) will direct the series, which will comprise six episodes that will debut on May 10 on HBO.

Edgar Ramirez, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Matilda De Angelis, Lily Rabe, Noma Dumezweni, Noah Jupe, Sofie Grabol and Donald Sutherland will also feature in the cast.

The Undoing

With Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant...

Release date: Sunday, May 10, 2020 on HBO. — AFP-Relaxnews