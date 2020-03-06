'The Batman': Matt Reeves unveils new shots on Twitter (VIDEO)

Matt Reeves is best known for having directed 'War for the Planet of the Apes' and 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.' ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 6 ― The director already offered a glimpse of the new Batman, played by Robert Pattinson, with a short video in February. This time, Matt Reeves has posted three photos of the new Batmobile, which strongly resembles the one in the comics of the 1970s and 1980s, on Twitter.

Matt Reeves knows a thing or two about the art of suspense. The director of The Batman has now presented another foretaste of his eagerly awaited film in the form of three still images posted on his Twitter account.

The three snaps show that the Caped Crusader now has a new-look Batmobile, which is modelled on the one in the comics of the 1970s and 1980s. Bruce Wayne's alter ego can also be seen lurking next to the fanciful automobile in one of the shots.

At a time when shooting for several major films like Mission Impossible 7 has been postponed because of the coronavirus epidemic, Matt Reeves is plowing ahead with The Batman which began production on January 27 in London. Since then, the director has also unveiled the new Batman, played by Robert Pattinson. The actor appeared wearing an all-new costume in a short camera test video, which Matt Reeves posted on his Vimeo account on February 13.

Robert Pattinson takes over from Ben Affleck in the role of Bruce Wayne. He will be joined by Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman; Andy Serkis (Lord of the Rings) will be Alfred Pennyworth, Bruce Wayne's faithful valet, and Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) will play Gotham City Police Commissioner James Gordon. Colin Farrell, Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora), and John Turturro (Transformers: The Last Knight) will feature as Batman's enemies in their respective roles as the Penguin, the Riddler and Carmine Falcone.

The Batman will be released in US theatres on June 25. ― AFP-Relaxnews