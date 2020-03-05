Migos, Pharrell Williams and more to present documentaries at 2020 Tribeca Film Festival (VIDEO)

US rapper Quavo of Migos at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas May 1, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 5 — The annual Tribeca Film Festival has announced the schedule of its 2020 edition, during which more than 110 films will be screened between April 15 and 26 in New York City.

The festival will open with the premiere of the documentary Jimmy Carter Rock and Roll President at the Beacon Theatre, in which director Mary Wharton focuses on the music that shaped the life of the 39th President of the United States.

The screening will be followed by a performance of country icon Willie Nelson, who appears in the film alongside Diana Ross and Dolly Parton among others.

Additional films debuting at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival include Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road in which Rolling Stone Editor Jason Fine drives around the Beach Boys frontman’s native Los Angeles; as well as Somebody Up There Likes Me, which profiles the 50-year career of guitarist Ronnie Wood.

Some of music’s biggest names will also present their latest film project in the annual festival, including Los Angeles group The Go-Go’s (The Go-Go’s), American rapper DMX (Don’t Try to Understand: A Year in the Life of Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons and Ice Cold) and Big Freedia (Freedia Got a Gun).

Pharrell Williams will offer fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into his Something In The Water festival in Hydratation, which will feature performances by JAY-Z, Missy Elliott, Gwen Stefani, Pusha-T and Dave Grohl.

Meanwhile, Migos will premiere their expected documentary on jewellery in hip-hop culture, Ice Cold. The film will include appearances of fellow chart-toppers and gem aficionados J Balvin, Lil Yachty and Slick Rick.

Also debuting at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival will be Stacey Lee’s documentary about the gender inequalities in the world of EDM, Underplayed.

The film will include interviews with some of the few female DJs in the industry, such as Alison Wonderland, Tygapaw, Tokimonsta and Suzanne Ciani.

“This year’s festival embraces the unique power of film to bring people together — whether that’s literally the communal experience of watching a film in a packed theater or the more intangible way a great film can make you empathise with a stranger’s struggle,” Tribeca Film Festival Director Cara Cusumano said in a statement.

The full film lineup of the 2020 edition of Tribeca Film Festival is available here, with tickets also currently on sale. — AFP-Relaxnews