Lady Gaga details new album, 'Chromatica' (VIDEO)

Lady Gaga in the press room during the 24th Critics' Choice Awards, January 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 3 — Gaga previewed her long-awaited sixth studio album earlier this week with her comeback solo single, Stupid Love.

The dance-pop tune arrived with an accompanying visual directed by Australian filmmaker Daniel Askill, in which the Bad Romance vocalist portrayed a pink-haired extraterrestrial creature yearning for love.

While fans have been speculating online about the much-anticipated follow-up to 2016's Joanne, Gaga revealed on Apple Music's Beats 1 that her next studio opus, Chromatica, will arrive on April 10.

The pop icon also discussed the concept behind the forthcoming 16-track album that she executive produced with BloodPop, who also worked on Stupid Love alongside Max Martin, Tchami, Martin Joseph and Eli Rise.

“Sound is what healed me in my life period, and it healed me again making this record, and that is really what 'Chromatica' is all about. It's about healing and it's about bravery as well and it's really like, when we talk about love I think it's so important to include the fact that it requires a ton of bravery to love someone,” she told Zane Lowe.

Gaga added that "Chromatica" is “a frame of mind” born out from her desire to escape reality, allowing her to see "the world in whatever way I choose to see it."

“It doesn't mean that I'm deleting the bad things, it just means that I can reframe my life experiences and reframe the way that the world frames life experiences to a way that I love and believe in ... that is 'Chromatica.' I live on 'Chromatica,' that is where I live. I went into my frame — I found Earth, I deleted it. Earth is cancelled,” she continued.

While the album formerly known as “LG6 “is still on its way, Gaga shared a temporary artwork for next studio opus.

The Star is Born vocalist still has to announce whether she will tour in support of her new studio album, although the most impatient fans can see her on stage in her ongoing Las Vegas residency show “Lady Gaga: Enigma.”

In addition to releasing Chromatica, Gaga is set to return to the big screen as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott's upcoming film about the murder of Guccio Gucci's grandson Maurizio Gucci. — AFP-Relaxnews