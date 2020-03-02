Indian star Hrithik Roshan to make Hollywood debut, signs with US-based Gersh Agency

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is known for his muscular ‘Greek God’ look in the industry. — Picture via Instagram/hrithikroshan

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan looks set to expand his horizon beyond the Indian borders.

The 46-year-old actor, who is often known as the “Greek God” of the industry, has been signed by US-based Gersh Agency.

According to Hollywood entertainment news portal Deadline, the agency will represent Hrithik along with celebrity management firm, KWAN, in India and manager Amrita Sen.

Amrita also confirmed the news and said Hrithik has always been an envelope pusher for the Indian cinema.

“For the last 20 years, Hrithik has been helping to drive Indian cinema into new genres, new narrative concepts and ever more sophisticated storytelling.

“He is excited about the fact that the market for global content, which features characters and stories from other parts of the world, couldn’t be stronger than it is today,” she said.

Amrita added that with Hrithik’s leadership, they plan to continue to put India in a front and centre position on the path towards globalisation and diversity.

“The goal is to help integrate creators into new markets that were previously not available to them.”

In partnership with Gersh, Amrita said they will be taking Hrithik’s ambitious vision around the world.

Hrithik, who is the son of Bollywood film director Rakesh Roshan, made his debut with the blockbuster Kaho Naa Pyar Hai in 2000.

His filmography includes Fiza, Mission Kashmir, Koi... Mil Gaya, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Guzaarish, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Agneepath and Krissh franchise.

He most recently starred in the Bollywood hits Super 30 and War which emerged as the biggest hit of 2019.