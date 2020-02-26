See this new featurette for Daniel Craig’s ‘No Time to Die’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab of Daniel Craig as James Bond in ‘No Time To Die’.

LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 — With its release just a few months away, the director for upcoming No Time to Die has shared a new featurette from the film that sees Daniel Craig return once again as Agent 007.

In this 25th Bond movie, 007 is recruited back to duty when his old CIA friend Felix Leiter seeks his help to rescue a scientist which leads Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The film also stars Jeffrey Wright, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Rory Kinnear and David Dencik.

No Time to Die is set for release here on April 9.