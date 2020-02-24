Fans of Blackpink’s Lisa outraged as Jennie fan bumps into Kpop star at airport

The fan was seen accidentally bumping into Lisa while trying to take a photo of another K-pop idol. — Screengrab via Twitter/@_fluffylisa

PETALING JAYA, Feb 24 — K-pop fans are a protective bunch, especially when it comes to Blackpink’s Lisa and Jennie, who are two of the most revered idols in the industry.

So, when an avid fan of Jennie accidentally bumped into Lisa while she was waiting to claim her baggage at the Incheon International Airport, ardent fanatics of the K-pop group were enraged with the fan’s inadvertent bump.

Blackpink returned to South Korea two days ago on February 22 after the culmination of their “Blackpink 2019-2020 Tour in Your Area: Japan”.

In typical fashion, many fans flocked to the airport to try to get a picture of their beloved superstars, just like the fan did in the video.

Without paying attention to his surroundings while trying to take a snap of his favourite idol, Jennie Kim, the fan backed into Lisa with his bag eventually hitting her.

This sparked outrage from Lisa’s congregation of followers as they criticised the man’s ignorant behaviour, as they said he may have caused harm to Lisa.

Fans of Lisa were infuriated by the man’s ‘careless’ behaviour. — Screengrab via Twitter/@_fluffylisa

“It must have hurt based on Lisa’s reaction because the bag hit her body. There must be something hard in the bag,” wrote one user.

“We all know he didn’t mean it, it was just an accident. But at least he should say sorry!” wrote another user.

Other users echoed such statements saying that it didn’t seem as though the man had apologised for bumping into Lisa, while some were more keen on finding out who he is.

The video was uploaded by a Twitter fan page of Lisa, called @_fluffylisa two days ago and has garnered over 5,000 shares.

However, Lisa’s ever-loving fans’ search was cut short, as the man, who is also a social media administrator of a Jennie Kim fan page on Twitter called ‘Paint It Black’, uploaded an apology letter later that day, admitting his fault.

“Hello, this is Paint It Black. On February 22 on my return flight to Seoul from Fukuoka, I’ve accidentally pushed Lisa and caused her harm,” said the letter.

“I was taking pictures without looking around and it caused me to accidentally push over Lisa and this is all my mistake. I apologised right away to Lisa, on the spot, and I deeply regret my wrongdoings.”

His apology post has since received over 6,000 likes, as a majority of Lisa’s protective fans forgave the man, asking him to “be more careful next time”.