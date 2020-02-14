Camila Cabello, DaBaby embrace Old Hollywood glamour in new ‘My Oh My’ video

US-Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello arrives for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 10, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 14 — The My Oh My collaboration appears on Cabello’s sophomore album Romance.

While the full-length album arrived last December, Cabello recently unveiled the accompanying video for My Oh My that was helmed by American filmmaker Dave Meyers.

The black-and-white visual finds Cabello impersonating a glamorous silent movie star of the 1920s as she dons several Marilyn Monroe-inspired garments throughout the clip.

When she grows frustrated at Hollywood’s suffocating studio system, Cabello emancipates herself after running into DaBaby in a bar.

The up-and-coming rapper ends up buying Cabello out of her original studio contract, and the vocalist celebrates her newfound freedom by slashing one of her old film posters with a samurai sword.

“I swear on my life that I’ve been a good girl/ Tonight, I don’t wanna be her,” Cabello croons in the Frank Dukes-produced song.

My Oh My marks the first collaboration between the Havana songstress and DaBaby, who is one of the few guest artists appearing in Romance.

Cabello performed her ballad First Man at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020.

While the Cuban-American vocalist was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her chart-topping duet Señorita, the coveted award went to Lil Nas X’s remix of Old Town Road with Billy Ray Cyrus.

In other news, Cabello will make her big screen debut in the forthcoming new adaptation of Cinderella, which will hit theatres on February 5, 2021.

The film, directed by Pitch Perfect screenwriter Kay Cannon, will also star Missy Elliot, Minnie Driver, John Mulaney, James Corden, Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan and Billy Porter among others.

While waiting for Cinderella, discover the new accompanying video for My Oh My below: — AFP-Relaxnews