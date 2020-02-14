Camila Cabello, DaBaby embrace Old Hollywood glamour in new ‘My Oh My’ video

LOS ANGELES, Feb 14 — The My Oh My collaboration appears on Cabello’s sophomore album Romance.
While the full-length album arrived last December, Cabello recently unveiled the accompanying video for My Oh My that was helmed by American filmmaker Dave Meyers.
The black-and-white visual finds Cabello impersonating a glamorous silent movie star of the 1920s as she dons several Marilyn Monroe-inspired garments throughout the clip.
When she grows frustrated at Hollywood’s suffocating studio system, Cabello emancipates herself after running into DaBaby in a bar.
The up-and-coming rapper ends up buying Cabello out of her original studio contract, and the vocalist celebrates her newfound freedom by slashing one of her old film posters with a samurai sword.
“I swear on my life that I’ve been a good girl/ Tonight, I don’t wanna be her,” Cabello croons in the Frank Dukes-produced song.
My Oh My marks the first collaboration between the Havana songstress and DaBaby, who is one of the few guest artists appearing in Romance.
Cabello performed her ballad First Man at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020.
#firstman ❤️ a year ago last October I was in Nashville while on tour and I wanted to get in the studio and write because I hadn’t had the chance for quite a while.. i came in with a bunch of ideas but suddenly I just started thinking about my dad and missing him and thinking about how much he means to me. I had to go to the bathroom and just sob every 10 minutes writing this song, I could barely get through it and I almost didn’t tonight.. thank you to my dad for showing me what it is to love someone selflessly , for making me always laugh when I cry, for being my constant safety and arms to fall into. ❤️ I dedicate this to all dads out there - the ones that are with us and the ones that aren’t anymore but that we will always have in our hearts ♥️
While the Cuban-American vocalist was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her chart-topping duet Señorita, the coveted award went to Lil Nas X’s remix of Old Town Road with Billy Ray Cyrus.
In other news, Cabello will make her big screen debut in the forthcoming new adaptation of Cinderella, which will hit theatres on February 5, 2021.
The film, directed by Pitch Perfect screenwriter Kay Cannon, will also star Missy Elliot, Minnie Driver, John Mulaney, James Corden, Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan and Billy Porter among others.
While waiting for Cinderella, discover the new accompanying video for My Oh My below: — AFP-Relaxnews