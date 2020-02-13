‘There’s nothing to regret,’ says Jaclyn Victor one month after divorcing husband

The ‘Gemilang’ singer says she is happy with her children. ― Picture via Instagram/Jaclyn Victor

PETALING JAYA, Feb 13 ― Homegrown singer Jaclyn Victor has no regrets after her divorce from American R&B group member, Shawn Rivera.

“There’s nothing to regret, it has already happened,” the Malaysian Idol winner told BH Online.

The Gemilang singer and Rivera, a Philadelphia native of Puerto Rican heritage, ended their marriage last month.

The former couple were married for five years.

Jaclyn told the Malay language portal that she was happy with her life now together with her children and family, whom she said is a source of strength.

“To those who are worried about me, I’m fine.

“I’m happy with my kids. That’s enough for me,” she said.

The 41-year-old singer explained that she decided to keep mum as news of her divorce was spreading because she wanted to be mindful of her children’s feelings.

“I have children. I don’t want news like this to affect them when they grow up.

“After all, I’m not the type who likes sharing personal stories,” she said when met at the launch of a popular footwear brand.

Jaclyn added she has never stopped Rivera, 48, from seeing their children.

“The kids are with me. If he wants to see them, he has to come to Malaysia. I won’t be bringing them there (US),” she said.

Last month, Rivera, took to Facebook to announce their divorce, saying they “were unable to reconcile our differences”.

Jaclyn and Rivera were married in a church in Philadelphia on July 19, 2014.

They share two children Jonah Joshiah Rivera, five, and Molly Marguerite Rivera, three.



