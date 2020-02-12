St Vincent, Janelle Monae and Trent Reznor to speak at SXSW 2020

St Vincent and Carrie Brownstein speak onstage during the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards February 8, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. — Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images pic via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 — South By Southwest has recently announced the final round of keynote and featured speakers for its 34th edition which will take place from March 13 to 22 in Austin, Texas.

Among them are Nine Inch Nails members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who will join Emmy Award-winning executive producer Damon Lindelof to discuss their collaboration on the HBO series Watchmen.

Multi-hyphenated artist St Vincent, also known as Annie Clark, will share the stage with Grammy-nominated musician and writer Carrie Brownstein to detail their new film, The Nowhere Inn.

On the heels of her performance at the 2020 Academy Awards, Janelle Monae will also give a keynote at the SXSW annual conference.

Filmmaker Michael Moore has also been added to a previously-announced keynote conversation with Pink Floyd’s founding member Roger Waters.

Elsewhere, former Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne will be in conversation with comedian and radio personality Jim Norton. The 71-year-old musician will also premiere his latest documentary, Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy, during the festival.

Additional musicians participating at SXSW 2020 include Diplo, Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon, Holly Herndon and country singer-songwriter Margo Price.

“The Keynote and Featured Speakers added to the lineup are can’t-miss luminaries who are headed here to share the theories, strategies, and motivation behind their success. We’re honored to share the whole of this year’s stellar conference schedule with our attendees. There’s definitely something for everyone at the 2020 event,” SXSW Chief Programming Officer Hugh Forrest said in a statement.

Nearly 74,000 people attended the SXSW Conference and Festivals last year, which include keynote panels with the Beastie Boys’ Michael Diamond, David Byrne and T Bone Burnett among others.

The full roster for the 34th edition of the South by Southwest festival is available on the festival’s official website. — AFP-Relaxnews