'Bad Boys' clings to world box-office lead

‘Bad Boys for Life,’ which is the third instalment in the saga directed by Michael Bay, follows on from ‘Bad Boys’ (1995) and ‘Bad Boys 2’ (2003). — Handout via AFP

LOS ANGERLES, Feb 4 — Will Smith and Martin Lawrence remain in first place in ComScore's world box-office ranking with Bad Boys For Life, which harvested another US$48.4 million (RM198.1 million) at the weekend. 1917 and Dolittle have also continued in second and third place.

Not yet ready to relinquish its place in the sun, Bad Boys For Life added close to another US$48.5 million in takings at the weekend. To date, the third instalment in the Bad Boys saga, directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, has accumulated more than US$290.7 million in box-office receipts worldwide.

A widely tipped favourite for the Oscars in the wake of its triumphant performance at the Bafta Awards on Sunday 1917 by Sam Mendes has continued to make do with second place in the rankings. The historical feature sold US$30.6 million of seats at the weekend, bringing its accumulated total of receipts to US$249 million.

Robert Downey Jr has also hung on to third place with Dolittle. The Stephen Gaghan comedy added another US$25.4 million in sales, which brings its accumulated receipts total since its release to US$126.6 million worldwide.

Seventh in the ranking last week, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has slid down to 10th place, while Little Women has climbed from eighth to fifth position.

In a disappointment for Taika Waititi, "Jojo Rabbit" has entered the ranking in eighth place with a week left to run before the Oscars, for which the satirical film has been nominated in several categories, including the much-coveted Best Picture.

The world box-office top 10 (in millions of US dollars):

1. Bad Boys For Life — 48.5

2. 1917 — 30.6

3. Dolittle — 25.4

4. Jumanji: The Next Level — 11.3

5. Little Women — 10.5

6. The Gentlemen — 10

7. Gretel & Hansel — 7.6

8. Jojo Rabbit — 6.8

9. Frozen 2 — 6.5

10. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — 6.4 — AFP-Relaxnews