Actor Henry Golding blows out hip while filming new 'G.I. Joe' movie

The ‘Snake Eyes’ star says the upcoming film relies on physical stunts instead of CGI. ― Picture via Instagram/Henry Golding

PETALING JAYA, Jan 29 ― British-Malaysian actor Henry Golding isn’t afraid of getting injured in order to bring a character to live on the silver screen.

The 32-year-old actor, who stars in the upcoming G.I. Joe spin-off Snake Eyes said he suffered a few injuries for the titular ninja role.

“I had a few injuries. I’m not going to lie ― I blew out my hip, I tore my quad, my meniscus like tore,” he said.

He added in a recent interview that it was a result of doing his own stunts.

The Crazy Rich Asians star described his injuries as beneficial for his performance as it brought an honest “tenacity” to his “volatile” alter ego.

Golding told MTV News the film relied on physical stunts instead of computer-generated imagery (CGI) for its action sequences, adding that the silent character not only had a complex backstory but required plenty of old-fashioned stunt work.

“We have an authenticity to this, which no one will ever have seen in a G.I. Joe franchise ever.

“The amount of physical stunts that we do outweigh that of any of the CGI.

“Generally speaking, it’s all physical stunts,” he told MTV News.

Set to be released in October this year, Snake Eyes stars British actor Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow while Australian actress Samara Weaving takes on the role of Scarlett, Snake Eyes’ love interest.

The film also features Indonesian actor and stuntman Iko Uwais and Spanish actress Ursula Corbero.

The third installment of the G.I. Joe film series serves as an origin story of the character Snake Eyes, previously played by Ray Park in 2009’s The Rise of the Cobra and 2013’s Retaliation.

Directed by Robert Schwentke, the film follows the story of Snake Eyes avenging his father’s death.

The franchise is inspired by the G.I. Joe military toy range by Hasbro.

Golding is also part of an ensemble cast in Guy Ritchie’s action-comedy The Gentlemen, scheduled to hit Malaysian cinemas on February 13.