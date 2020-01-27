‘Tonight is for Kobe’: Lizzo dedicates Grammys to late NBA legend

Lizzo performs at the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2020. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 27 — Top nominee Lizzo kicked off the 2020 Grammys today with a tribute to the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, before launching into a rousing medley of her hits.

“Tonight is for Kobe,” shouted the 31-year-old, who has already won two awards in the pre-gala event that led into music’s marquee night.

Bryant — a hero for Los Angeles who played for the Lakers in the Staples Centre, where the Grammys are being held — died in a helicopter crash earlier in the day, along with eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter.

After a glittering performance of Truth Hurts and Cuz I Love You — which featured ballerinas, orchestrals and the artist’s signature flute skills — Lizzo passed the torch to Grammy host Alicia Keys who offered another moving tribute to Bryant.

Host US singer-songwriter Alicia Keys speaks about late NBA legend Kobe Bryant during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 26, 2020. — AFP pic

“We’re all feeling crazy sadness right now. Earlier today, Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero,” she said.

“And we’re literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built,” said Keys, before launching into a soulful rendition of It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye with the group Boyz II Men.

Top contenders at today’s glam gala include Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X. — AFP