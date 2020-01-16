Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas to star in the Russo brothers series 'Citadel'

British actor Richard Madden (left) and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas will star in the new series by the Russo brothers. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 16 ― The thriller and spy series will be fully international with local language versions in Mexico, India and Italy, Amazon announced during the Television Critics Association's winter press tour. The American version will be the starting point for the project, which is being directed by the Russo brothers of Avengers: Endgame fame.

Having taken the world of cinema by storm, the Russo brothers are now about to tackle the world of television with the help of two small-screen stars. Joe and Anthony Russo have called on Richard Madden (Bodyguard) and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico) for their new series in development for Amazon.

From the United States to Mexico

This surprising duo will star in the new action, espionage and romance project, which will transcend borders not only in its story but also in the manner in which it will be made. Christened Citadel, the series will be available in several local language versions with interwoven plots crisscrossing several countries. The Isn't it Romantic actress and the heir to Winterfell from Game of Thrones will be the stars of the American version, which will serve as a starting point, for Italian and Indian versions, which have also been announced by the American streaming giant. The ambitious project was unveiled by Amazon in July 2018, which announced at the time that the American series “will function as a fire-starter to ignite the creation of multiple original local language and local production series. All of the local series are meant to enhance the entire entertainment experience and will be available for the viewer to deep dive into an imagined layered world.”

No release date has yet been disclosed by Amazon. Joe and Anthony Russo will not only take charge of directing, the duo behind Avengers: Endgame will also act as executive producers. Amazon Studios will co-produce the Italian version with Cattleya (Gomorra) and the Indian version with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (The Family Man).

For Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Citadel will mark her return to American television. The actress has not graced small screens in the US since the end of Quantico, which launched in 2015 on ABC. The series had three seasons before bidding farewell in August 2018. Since then, the Indian actress has had a number of supporting roles in the cinema, notably in the romantic comedy Isn't It Romantic, released in 2019 on Netflix, and in the drama A Kid Like Jake starring Jim Parsons and Claire Danes, released in June 2018 in the United States.

As for Richard Madden, the actor who rose to fame as Robb Stark in the Game of Thrones went on to further success in the BBC police-thriller series Bodyguard, which won him the 2019 Golden Globe for best actor in a television series drama. ― AFP-Relaxnews