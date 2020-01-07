Malaysian actress Lisa Surihani to focus on hosting talk shows to improve her Bahasa Malaysia

Lisa Surihani says she has always been passionate about learning and sharing new things with others. ― Picture via Instagram/lisasurihani

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 ― From acting on the silver screen to hosting a talk show, actress Lisa Surihani admitted that she has chosen to now take on a new challenge in hosting talk shows because she sees it as the perfect platform for her to improve her Bahasa Malaysia.

“If given the chance, I would love to continue hosting because I want to enhance my Bahasa skills,” she told MStar.

“I want to learn how to use my vocabulary more proficiently and patch up my grammar.”

“Sometimes when we’re talking, we get our languages mixed up. As a host, I’m sure I could improve so much more.’’

Even though Lisa doesn’t have any problem conversing in Bahasa Malaysia but she confessed that growing up with English, it had weakened her command of her mother tongue.

“I’m actually good in both English and Bahasa Malaysia.

“It’s just that I grew up conversing in English up until high school before I became more fluent in my Bahasa.”

Lisa also said that she’s not limiting herself to only hosting in Bahasa Malaysia but English as well as she could also further improve her English skills.

Lisa looking to improve her language skills through hosting talk shows. ― Picture via Instagram/lisasurihani

She said she also finds joy in learning new things aside from having an appetite in sharing knowledge with others.

“Alhamdulillah after coming home from Umrah, I have been offered to be a host for the ‘Tanya Doktor’ show.”

“I love these kinds of shows because I get to learn and at the same time I get to share knowledge with others.”