Christmas comes early for veteran musicians with announcement of Benefit Concert

Jose and Jerry are scurrently unable to perform on stage because of their declining health. — Pictures from Malay Mail & Facebook/Jose Thomas

PETALING JAYA, Dec 24 — Christmas has arrived early for many veteran musicians in their twilight years and are not able to fend for themselves and their families.

In the spirit of the holiday season, Musicians for Musicians announced that the Benefit Concert is set to take place next year on March 15 at the Mines Exhibition Centre, where famous veteran groups and solo artists will gather to perform and give back to their fellow musicians.

The Benefit Concert organised by Musicians for Musicians is music to the ears of many, with the move aiming to aid and support struggling musicians of yesteryear, letting them know that they are not alone in their struggles.

For musicians Jose Thomas, 66, putting on a show for musicians who are sick or disabled, goes a long way to lighten up the mood just before the holidays.

"I think that's why they chose to announce it before Christmas too, they want musicians in need to know that there is someone looking out for them and who has their back.

Jose loves all things guitars and has played the instrument since he was ten-years-old, but now faces difficulty to get back on stage and wield his axe after suffering multiple major and minor heart attacks.

In an interview with Malay Mail, Jose explained that if it wasn’t for the love and faith of his family and friends, he probably would not be alive today as he is no longer able to acquire an income.

Jose has always been a performer at heart and would rather be on stage performing than sitting on the sidelines. — Picture via Facebook/Jose Thomas

“I’m living because of my family and a couple of good friends who have helped me, I’m indebted to them,” said Jose.

“You won’t believe how many heart attacks I’ve had. I’ve had six major ones and three small ones, after that I couldn’t perform anymore or provide for my family, so my wonderful son keeps my family alive, keeps me alive.”

He added that apart from the heart attacks, he also has trouble with walking for long periods of time as his feet start to freeze up, resulting in a slipped disc in his back and pain in his hip.

Jose has had an illustrious career in the music industry and is widely known as one of the most legendary guitarists in the country performing a number of local artists and bands like Ages.

He learnt how to play the guitar from his uncle, back in his hometown of Taiping in Perak, when he was just ten, but soon grew out of his uncle’s teachings as he explained that he was meant to play the guitar.

“My uncle was a bass guitarist, he taught me a few chords and then I started to learn how to play the guitar myself,” said Jose.

“Within about a year or so, I didn’t need his help because I advanced so fast. It was just something natural to me, so I didn’t need his lessons anymore.”

He then kicked off his career playing in his uncle’s band, while he was still in school, before playing for Ages and starting his own band called GrooveUnction with his son.

Jose has also dabbled in music producing and composing, apart from having a three-year career producing jingles.

But time is a fickle friend which hasn’t been too kind to Jose, as he shared the life-changing experience when he suffered his sixth major heart attack, where he was declared clinically dead for 40 minutes, before coming back to life.

Jose and his guitar are inseparable, as he explained that he would never stop playing, no matter what happens. — Picture via Facebook/Jose Thomas

“It was a really life-changing experience for me, I realised that at the end of the day, I’m just a guitar player, I don’t want to be anything else because I love playing the guitar so much,” said Jose.

“The only time I’ve stopped playing was in those 40 minutes, but when I came back to life, the first thing I did was take my guitar to see if I could still play,

“I was heartbroken because my heart attack left my hands and muscles frozen, I spent countless tears, crying and crying, not being able to accept that my ability could be taken away or that I couldn’t even hold a guitar.”

It took months for Jose to regain his strength and be able to finger a chord properly, which is why he says that events like the Musicians for Musicians Benefit Concert are so important as session musicians like him didn’t make much money back in the day.

“Musicians didn’t make much last time, maybe only RM100 per gig and no one had the mindset to take on the role of caring for musicians. It took a long time for musicians to band together,” said Jose

“But now we always help each other and they are even putting on a show for musicians who are sick or disabled, which goes a long way to help keep us alive,

“I can’t provide for my family now, but with the help of everyone that has been so kind to me and other musicians, the moment I’m well enough to perform again and earn money, I will, that’s all I want to do.”

Jerry Felix, like Jose too, picked up his instrument of choice - the drums, at just ten-years-old and has had an illustrious career playing in bands like The Falcons and The JJeds, and with artists like Man Kidal, Jaclyn Victor and Krisdayanti.

The Falcons were also the only Malaysian band to travel to play for the US troops in Vietnam during World War II.

Jerry (right) and his bandmates in ‘The Falcons’ began recording when they were just teens. — Picture courtesy of Jerry Felix

Jerry, now 67, also holds the Malaysian Book of Records title as the longest playing drummer in the country with 57 years of experience but is now unable to perform at his peak for the last nine years due to health conditions like prostate cancer, arthritis and sinus issues.

“I’ve never worked in an office before, music is everything for me, but I can’t play anymore because it’s too strenuous,” said Jerry.

“Now I teach the drums at Yamaha in Shah Alam every Friday and Saturday, and I have a few students at home too.

“But I just can’t play anymore because my style of play makes it very difficult and everywhere starts hurting, I try to avoid something bad happening so I can continue to teach, if not I’ll be in real trouble.”

Despite not being able to play in gigs anymore, Jerry still channels his love for music by teaching others. — Malay Mail pic

He added that if it weren’t for the camaraderie of musicians in the country that many others would struggle to make a living or live proper lives, as there hasn’t been a governing body or association to care for struggling musicians.

“There are certain things that we just don’t have here, so we have to do something like the Musicians for Musicians Benefit Concert,” said Jerry.

“Financially, it’s a very good thing that we all do, helping each other because there are so many musicians who are unwell and some who can’t even walk and need help.”

He added that musicians have always banded together to help each other as they always perform to help one another when they are going through any difficulty in life.

“It’s been like this for years, we have to help each other. I remember we used to go around playing gigs and collecting money for other musicians who needed help, even for animals too,” said Jerry.

Persatuan Pemuzik Tempatan Selangor president and organising chairman Francis Danker with the Musicians for Musicians Benefit Concert poster. — Picture via Facebook/Musicians for Musicians Malaysia.

The concert aims to raise RM500,000 for musicians in need and will feature 30 acts including Royston Sta Maria, Francisca Peter, Blues Gang and Alleycats.

Tickets will go on sale starting January 2 at RM100 a piece or RM5,000 for a table of 10.

For more information about the Musicians for Musicians benefit concert or ticket purchases for the event surf over to www.airasiaredtix.com.