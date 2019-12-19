K-pop fan throws iPhone 11 Pro box at Exo's Suho during KL gig (VIDEO)

The incident occurred during the ‘EXO Planet #5 — EXplOration’ tour stop at Axiata Arena on December 14. — Picture from Instagram/kimjuncotton and AFP

PETALING JAYA, Dec 19 — South Korean singer Suho got a shock when a fan threw an iPhone 11 Pro box onstage during Exo’s recent concert in Kuala Lumpur.

A video showing Suho checking out the box with his members has made the rounds on social media, leading fans to wonder if someone had actually chucked a brand-new smartphone at the boyband leader.

The 28-year-old, whose real name is Kim Jun-myeon, is later seen shaking the package in an attempt to guess its contents.

Someone throw iPhone 11 to Junmyeon ....the way He kept shaking the box to check if there's an actual Phone inside 😂#SUHO #EXO @weareoneEXO



pic.twitter.com/ex4mMs72wB — SH2Ø 💧OBSESSION (@king_myeon01) December 15, 2019

Social media users who thought the box contained a real iPhone were in disbelief over the lavish choice of gift and the lengths which the fan went to in order to pass it to the Love Me Right singer.

“Crazy rich fan,” said Twitter user @rlydynt.

“Someone give me a fan like that,” wrote @qtexo.

Fans who claimed to know the person behind the stunt said that the box didn’t contain an iPhone but was filled with letters and candy for the K-pop star.

Other social media users also expressed safety concerns for the idols and urged fans not to throw gifts onstage during the concert.

“At least wrap it in something soft so it doesn't hurt the idols,” said @_Ron_Kon on Twitter.

“It's rude as hell to throw something on stage, worse if it was directed towards one of the performers,” added @risingfanartist.

Some Exo fans defended the move, claiming it was their “concert culture” to toss gifts onto the stage and that it was reportedly thrown before the singers came out onto the platform.

Omg, they don't throw it directly at the members. They put it at the corner of the STAGE. Members come there at pick it up and play with the toys and things. It's EXO's concert culture ☺. That's the love EXO and EXOLs share. Chill hon. — Samy ( ia📚) (@neoyeolie) December 18, 2019

Actually most of the stuff was thrown before the boys appear on stage — Spring Mellow (@spring_mellow) December 18, 2019



