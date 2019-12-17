Malaysian rapper Namewee's New Year Eve concert to go on despite organiser’s withdrawal

Show must go on ― Namewee soldiers on to ensure the planned concert will go on. ― Picture via Facebook/namewee

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 ― Controversial rapper Namewee's New Year Eve concert at Bukit Jalil’s Axiata Arena will go on despite concert organiser Star Planet pulling out from organising the December 31 event.

Namewee or his real name Wee Meng Chee made the announcement on his official Facebook page, adding that proceeds from the concert will be donated to charitable organisations.

“Wee Meng Chee 4896 Final Call New Year countdown concert is still on! Those who (have) yet to get the tickets please support!” he wrote.

Wee also invited all non-governmental organisations to register for the donations.

“We will only process organisations that are without political background.”

Star Planet had on Friday announced through its Facebook page that Wee's concert had been cancelled “due to parties unable to reach mutual consensus in cooperation” and refund for tickets will begin from December 23.

In response, Wee through his Facebook live session on Saturday evening said he would borrow money to ensure the concert is held.

“I want it to end nicely,” he said, adding that he had invited many VIPs for the concert.

“This is my first and last time having a concert in Kuala Lumpur.

“I am very disappointed with what has happened and my physical condition currently may not allow me to have such big scale concert in the future.”

It was previously reported that the concert was a dream come true for Namewee after his planned concert was called off nine years ago.