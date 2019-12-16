Actress Jacqueline Wong makes teary return to HK eight months after cheating scandal

Wong was previously laying low in the US to avoid scrutiny from the media. — Picture via Instagram/jacquelinebwong

PETALING JAYA, Dec 16 — Actress Jacqueline Wong has finally returned to Hong Kong after an eight-month hiatus in the US.

The 30-year-old shed tears while speaking to reporters at Hong Kong International Airport on December 14, saying that she hopes to “move on” from her cheating scandal with married singer Andy Hui, Chinese portal NetEase reported.

“I made a mistake and I’m trying really hard to live with it, to learn from it,” she said.

Wong said her main priority right now was to spend time with family and that she has yet to give much thought about the direction of her showbiz career.

Her affair with Hui rocked the Hong Kong entertainment scene in April when a video of them locking lips in the backseat of a vehicle went viral.

Public backlash to the controversy prompted broadcaster TVB to mull reshooting the drama Finding Her Voice and axing Wong’s scenes from the show.

TVB eventually decided to air the original version of the serial in October without censoring the embattled actress and even managed to secure high ratings from audiences.

However, Sin Chew Daily has reported that the station has allegedly barred Wong from being nominated for this year’s TVB Anniversary Awards despite the rave reviews.

The move has led fans to wonder if TVB still holds Wong in contempt following her scandal with Hui.