S. Korean police seek to prosecute boyband BTS member Jungkook for Oct accident

BTS' Jungkook could possibly face prosecution for his October accident with a taxi. ― Picture via Instagram/jungkook_bighitentertainment

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 ― Things are not looking good for K-pop boyband member in BTS' Jungkook as police are seeking to prosecute him over an October accident.

K-pop culture website Soompi reported that South Korean police had forwarded the results of their investigations to the prosecution.

A source from the Seoul Yongsan Police Station reportedly said they have recommended Jungkook be charged for violating the Road Traffic Act and Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents.

Jungkook was summoned for questioning on November 28 and the although the K-pop star was said to have arrived at an amicable settlement with the victim, because his negligence was a major part of the accident, police still forwarded the matter to the prosecution with a recommendation for him to be indicted.

The 22-year-old Jungkook, the group’s main vocalist, was driving in central Seoul in October when he hit a taxi due to an “an error on his part,” manager Big Hit Entertainment had said at the time.

Police later clarified that the singer-songwriter was not drunk driving.