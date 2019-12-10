After revoking police report, celebrity preacher Da’i Farhan given 24 hours to apologise to ex-wife’s best friend

Ches Al-Maliki is demanding a public apology from Islamic preacher Da’i Farhan after accusing her of slander. — Picture from Instagram/Da’i Farhan, Ches Al-Maliki

PETALING JAYA, Dec 10 — Muslim celebrity preacher Nik Farhan Nik Mohamad, also known as Da’i Farhan, retracted a police report made against his ex-wife’s best friend for slander.

Through a Facebook page, Ches Al-Maliki who is best friends with Nik Farhan’s newly-divorced ex-wife Fatin Nurul Ain, has requested the popular preacher to issue an explanation and open statement over his decision to rescind taking legal action.

“The party who wants to sue Ches Al-Maliki has passed the message to her family and said the police report has been revoked,” Ches wrote, referring to herself in the third person.

“Maybe they realised that opening a file needs money.

“I’m asking them to issue an open statement about revoking the police report.”

She also demanded an official letter and public apology as well as a video.

In her post, Ches said she is giving Nik Farhan 24 hours starting yesterday at 7.59pm to fulfil her request.

Failure to do so will result in legal action, wrote Ches.

She concluded her post with the remark, “Mind your words next time.”

On November 28, Nik Farhan who is the winner of the TV3 Islamic reality programme Da’i, lodged a police report and said he would sue Ches for slander.

Ches was accused of slandering Nik Farhan over an open letter that revealed the preacher wedded a second wife without the knowledge of his first wife, Fatin who is seven months pregnant with their second child.

Nik Farhan announced he got married to a single mother of eight Noorainul Naqim Mohd Radzi also known as Dr Aireen in Mecca.

Last week, Nik Farhan confirmed he had divorced his first wife with one talak through a voice note on WhatsApp.