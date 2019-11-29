Sanitary products donated to the underprivileged in honour of K-pop star Sulli

Some 100,000 pieces of sanitary pads have been donated to the underprivileged in honour of Sulli's fight for women's causes. — Picture via Instagram/ jelly_jilli

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — A sanitary products company and the producers of Sulli’s web variety show donated 100,000 sanitary products worth about 500 million won (RM1.76 million) to the underprivileged to recognise her commitment to women’s issues.

The late singer and actress had met with representatives of the company in October last year to collaborate on the production of sanitary pads to be sold at her pop-up stores, according to Korean pop culture website Soompi.

Sulli had spoken on her web variety show of the need for women to use high-quality products, suggesting organic sanitary pads — which became the idea behind the move that saw the products first distributed during a fans session in June.

While her plans to sell the products via the second season of her web variety show did not materialise, the products are reaching women in need including some 1,000 vulnerable women including those in single-parent families or those living with disabilities via the Gimpo Welfare Foundation, which received 15,000 sanitary pads.

The philanthropy of the former member of K-Pop girl group f(x) is well-known, with the artiste championing many causes.

In September, she participated in a “sharing market” where celebrities donated personal items to raise funds for low-income youth.

In 2012, she rallied fans and managed to donate 500 kg of rice to the Seoul Euncheon Community Child Centre apart from participating in an event to raise money for grandparents who raise their grandchildren on their own.

Sulli, or her real name Choi Jin-ri, was found dead at her home on October 14.

*If you are lonely, distressed or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-79568145 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang, or 05-547 7933/7955 in Ipoh or email [email protected]