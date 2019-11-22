See Janelle Monae in first horrifying trailer for ‘Antebellum’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from horror thriller ‘Antebellum’ that stars Janelle Monae.

LOS ANGELES, Nov 22 ― Lionsgate has released the first teaser trailer for upcoming horror thriller Antebellum that stars Janelle Monae.

Not much is known so far about this film though the trailer shows flashbacks from present and what is going on now along with some supernatural elements included.

The film also stars Marque Richardson, Eric Lange, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles and Jena Malone.

The synopsis for the film reads: “Successful author Veronica Henley (Monae) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late.”

Antebellum is set for US release on April 24, 2020.