Singapore actor and singer Aliff Aziz charged with disorderly conduct over Nov 10 drunken brawl

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Controversial Singapore actor and singer Aliff Aziz has been charged in a Singapore court on Monday with disorderly conduct.

He is said to have acted indecently as well as gesturing inappropriate hand signals in a drunken state during the incident allegedly committed at 6.25am on November 10 at a public area near Orchard Towers, Orchard Road, Singapore.

Singapore media Berita Mediacorp reported that if convicted, Aliff faces a possible fine of not more than S$2,000 (RM6,115) or jail term not more than six months or both.

This is the third charge faced by the 28-year-old in less than three months.

In September, he was slapped with criminal charges for allegedly stealing RM1,200 from Indonesian celebrity Raja Yunika Perdhana Putri.

He was also accused of stealing a box of cigarettes and a lighter belonging to a man at Starbucks Plaza Singapore.

According to the portal, Aliff was supposed to be present in court yesterday for the two earlier cases but due to the third charge, the cases had been postponed to a later date.

It has been a bad year for Aliff whose marriage to Bella Astillah ended in divorce in May following a string of extramarital affairs.