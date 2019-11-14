Jung Joon-young, ex-FT Island member Choi Jong-hoon face jail term for rape

South Korean singer-songwriter Jung Joon-young faces seven years jail for rape and filming and spreading footage of the act. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — South Korean singer-songwriter Jung Joon-young and former FT Island member Choi Jong-hoon are facing jail time for sexual offences committed in 2016.

Korean pop culture website Soompi reported that sentencing will be handed down on November 29 after the prosecution wrapped up their case yesterday.

The duowere jointly charged with three others under the Special Act on Punishment of Sexual Crimes.

The prosecution had requested for seven years imprisonment for Jung on aggaravated rape (involving two or more perpetrators) as well as filming and spreading footage and five years for Choi, for participation.

The two entertainers and three others are on trial for allegedly raping and filming a woman while she was passed out at a hotel room party in March 2016.

In June, Jung admitted having sex with the woman but denied rape while Choi had denied all the charges and said he did not have sex with the woman.

Prosecutors however urged formal charges against all five suspects including jail time ranging from 5 to 10 years for the men involved, also recommending all of the men banned from working with minors for 10 years and to undergo rehabilitation for sex offences.

In March, Jung was indicted on charges of illegally filming himself having sex with women and distributing the footage in group chats to other people.

The 30-year-old star admitted to filming women without their consent, saying in a statement: “I admit to all my crimes.”

“I filmed women without their consent and shared it in a chatroom, and while I was doing so I didn’t feel a great sense of guilt.

“Throughout the rest of my life, I will repent on my immoral and illegal acts that constitute crimes.”