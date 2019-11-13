Singaporean actor Aliff Aziz thanks supportive fans days after a video of his arrest went viral

Aziz thanked his supporters after he was filmed pinned down by police officers in Singapore for an alleged drunken brawl. — Picture via Twitter and Facebook/iqzidilmith and hafiza.aziz

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Two days after controversial Singaporean actor Aliff Aziz and singer was arrested for an alleged drunken brawl in Singapore, he took to social media to thank his fans.

In a video posted on his mother’s Facebook page, Siti Hafizah Sheikh Mohamad, the 28-year-old thanked fans for their support and admitted that 2019 has been a difficult year for him, having faced many tests.

“Thank you to all the good-hearted people who messaged me personally.

“It has been a tough year for me spiritually and mentally but may Allah help me to become a stronger person,” he added.

The scandal-ridden actor, who has continuously been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, was recently detained by several police officers near Orchard Towers, along Orchard Road in Singapore.

A minute-long video of the incident that was circulating on social media showed the singer being taken down by police officers on patrol, while he was shouting into his mobile phone.

Aliff aziz, what telah happen bro? pic.twitter.com/ErLIxz7eJq — Iqzidilmith (@iqzidilmith) November 10, 2019

In the clip, he was also heard yelling, “You talk to my father” repeatedly as two police officers tried to handcuff him on the ground.

Responding to the negative comments online regarding his actions, especially the phone call he made during the arrest, Aliff said it is normal for a son to ask for his father’s help in such situations.

He also admitted that he can’t recall much from the incident, but has read many versions of stories (news reports) about him being drunk.

“As long as I’m still alive, I’ll try to fix it.

“I hope there is a reward for me in the afterlife, not because of the good I’ve done, but because there are many people who like to talk bad behind me,” he added.