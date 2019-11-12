US man stabs wife to death over her infatuation with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan

Newlyweds Dineshwar Budhidat and Donne Dojoy in happier times. — Picture via Facebook/Rehanna DB

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — All it took was jealousy over his wife’s devotion to a star to drive a man to take his wife’s life.

Dineshwar Budhidat, 33, from Queens, New York stabbed his wife to death and hanged himself from a tree because he couldn’t tolerate her infatuation for Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.

Donne Dojoy, a 27-year-old newlywed bartender, was a fan of the Hindi star’s acting and dance moves but her husband was not having any of it and would resort to outbursts of anger.

The deceased woman’s friends spoke to the New York Post on Sunday.

According to karaoke singer Mala Ramdhani, 52 who worked with Donne, Dineshwar would ask his wife to turn off a movie she was watching or a song she was listening to that featured Hrithik.

“Any movie he acted in, she wanted to see it,” Mala said of her late colleague who worked with her at Gemini’s Ultra Lounge.

The 27-year-old told friends her husband was abusive and controlling. — Picture from Facebook/Rehanna DB

Donne’s favourite Hrithik Roshan movie was Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, the 2000 romantic thriller that propelled the actor into stardom.

She died on Friday, two weeks after moving out.

Andel Rodney, who works as a chef at the lounge told the publication that Donne had stopped by the couple’s apartment to watch a movie with her husband before starting her evening shift.

But around 7.30pm, Dineshwar texted his sister-in-law to say he had killed her.

After stabbing his wife, he went to a nearby field to hang himself from a tree.

“I think he loved her but at the same time, he was obsessed with her, because of the type of job she did, and she had a good [sexy] body,” Rodney said.

“She looked good, she always made her money, so he was probably jealous of her.”

Dineshwar who hanged himself from a tree after stabbing his wife could not tolerate her infatuation for Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan. — Picture from Instagram/Hrithik Roshan

Donne had previously told friends about her partner’s violent and controlling behaviour.

According to Rodney who has known her for four years, Dineshwar physically abused her and has threatened to kill her.

“She never took it seriously because she loved him,” he said.

On August 21, Dineshwar was arrested for slapping and strangling Donne inside their Queens apartment and was due for sentencing in January, New York Daily News reported.

Donne’s aunt Silvin Dojoy, described her niece as a lovely young lady who was beautiful, intelligent and hardworking.

“He was a coward. Who acts like that? Lift your hands against a woman? That’s a cowardly act.

“There is no reason for him to have done what he did. It’s unbelievable. He had no right to do what he did,” Silvin said.