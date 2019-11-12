South Korean actor Kim Hoyoung facing suit for sexually harassing a man

South Korean actor Kim Hoyoung has been accused of sexually harassing another man in September and is now facing a suit from the victim. — Picture from Instagram/ hoyhoyoung

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — South Korean actor Kim Hoyoung has been accused of sexual harassment and is now facing a legal suit from the victim.

Korean pop culture website Soompi reported that a complaint had been filed by the victim with the Women’s and Juvenile Affairs Division of the Seoul Seongdong Police Station over the September 24 incident.

Quoting South Korean cable and satellite television channel SBS funE which interviewed the victim, identified only as A, who said he had known Kim for about two years.

On the day of the incident, A alleged that he went to Kim’s home for work matters but Kim requested to talk in his car as he was not feeling well.

“He then fell asleep saying he was tired and I also fell asleep. A strange feeling woke me up and I ran out of the car. The CCTV cameras nearby probably have footage of me running out of the car without my pants on,” A claimed in the interview.

A said he went home after the incident, adding that Kim contacted him days later to apologise and also told A to speak to his (Kim) agency CEO.

“Kim Hoyoung’s agency CEO asked me what I wanted and that they would provide compensation. What I wanted wasn’t money. Back then, I wasn’t thinking of suing him.

“But they reached out to me again and told me they would expose me saying that I seduced him first. I was so angered by their commanding attitude that I filed a complaint to the police a week after the incident took place.

“I submitted all the necessary evidence to prove what happened. I’m experiencing so much psychological pain from the incident that I get nightmares but he’s appearing in dramas, home shopping networks and variety shows and laughing as if nothing had happened. My girlfriend got really mad after seeing that and told me to sue him,” A told SBS funE.

Responding to the allegations, Kim agency PLK Entertainment confirmed that the actor was facing a suit from the alleged victim but maintained Kim was innocent adding the actor would assist police in investigations.

Kim is currently appearing in tvN’s Pegasus Market as Jo Min Dal, the head of a household who won’t give up on his dream of becoming a singer.

He is also known for his appearances on variety shows like MBC’s The King of Mask Singer and The Real Men 300.