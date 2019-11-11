Actor and singer Aliff Aziz pinned down by police after drunken brawl in Singapore (VIDEO)

The dramatic incident unfolded along Orchard Road on Sunday morning. — Screengrab from Twitter/iqzidilmith

PETALING JAYA, Nov 11 — Scandal-ridden actor Singaporean actor and singer Aliff Aziz has landed himself in hot water yet again.

The 28-year-old was arrested after getting allegedly involved in a drunken brawl near Orchard Towers, along Orchard Road in Singapore and a video of the incident has spread like wildfire on social media.

In the minute-long clip, Aliff is heard shouting, “You talk to my father!” repeatedly as two police officers attempt to restrain and handcuff him.

He then uses his free hand to call his dad on his mobile phone and loudly accuses the police of using brute force to subdue him.

Aliff aziz, what telah happen bro? pic.twitter.com/ErLIxz7eJq — Iqzidilmith (@iqzidilmith) 10 November 2019

According to a representative from the Singapore Police Force, the arrest occurred at 6.40am on November 10 when patrolling officers found two men in a heated argument, AsiaOne reported.

Aliff had reportedly “reeked of alcohol” and refused to comply with the officers’ repeated warnings to break up the fight.

He was then arrested for violating Singapore’s Liquor Control Act by causing a public nuisance while intoxicated.

However, he is believed to have been released last night as his mother has posted an Instagram video showing Aliff in high spirits while carrying his two-year-old son.

“Alhamdulillah, thanks to everyone’s prayers, (Aliff) is okay, especially after seeing his son.

“May we empathise towards fellow human beings as opposed to being the judge and jury,” she wrote on her profile which has since been set to private.

2019 has been a year of lows for Aliff whose marriage to Bella Astillah ended in a bitter divorce in May following a string of extramarital affairs.

He was also slapped with criminal charges in September for allegedly stealing RM1,200 from Indonesian celebrity Raja Yunika Perdhana Putri.