Elisabeth Moss is haunted by ‘The Invisible Man’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘The Invisible Man’ that stars Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid and Harriet Dyer among others.

LOS ANGELES, Nov 8 — Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for The Invisible Man, a new horror sci-fi remake of H.G. Wells’ classic story.

Elisabeth Moss stars as a woman who tries to flee her abusive, controlling scientist husband only to end up being mysteriously haunted by him when he suddenly kills himself.

The film also stars Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Benedict Hardie and Sam Smith.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Dyer), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge) and his teenage daughter (Reid). But when Cecilia’s abusive ex (Jackson-Cohen) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.”

The Invisible Man is set for US on February 28.