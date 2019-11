A screengrab from M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming new Apple TV+ series ‘Servant’.

LOS ANGELES, Nov 7 — Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming new psychological thriller Servant.

The series, which will span 10 episodes, stars Toby Kebbell, Lauren Ambrose, Rupert Grint and Nell Tiger Free.

The synopsis of the series reads: “Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.”

Servant is set to air on November 28.