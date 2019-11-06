Singaporean actor Aliff Aziz only sees son when ex-wife Bella Astillah in Singapore for work

The actress with her son Mohamad Ayden Adrean, two, at a shopping mall in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah. — Picture from Instagram/Bella Astillah

PETALING JAYA, Nov 6 — Bella Astillah has revealed that her son would only meet his father Aliff Aziz whenever the actress is in Singapore for work.

Bella who is the mum of two-year-old Mohamad Ayden Adrean told entertainment site HLive she has been going to the island city-state frequently because of job offers and engagements there.

“If there’s time, I’ll bring Ayden with me so he can see his dad,” said Bella.

“For now, Aliff has only seen his son when I’m over in Singapore.”

The 25-year-old whose real name is Dayang Nabellah Awang Astillah said her ex-husband is fine with the arrangement and usually keeps in touch with Ayden through video calls.

Bella’s three-year marriage to Aliff ended when the Singaporean singer and actor was embroiled in several cheating scandals that stole headlines.

The Cinta Belum Tamat Tempoh actress filed for divorce on March 21 this year.

They were married in September 2016.