Netflix series 'Dolly Parton's Heartstrings' releases first trailer (VIDEO)

US country music singer Dolly Parton performs on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 6 — Country music icon Dolly Parton introduces the trailer for the upcoming anthology series, which showcases the stories and inspiration behind some of her biggest hits.

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings will tell the stories behind some of Parton's most beloved songs, including Two Doors Down, If I Had Wings, J.J. Sneed, These Old Bones, Down From Dover, Sugar Hill, Cracker Jack and Jolene.

The eight hour-long episodes range from love stories and family dramas to westerns and revenge comedies.

“Songs, they're just stories put to music,” Parton says, introducing the trailer. “Songs that I've written, they're stories of my life, every triumph, every struggle, every smile, every sorrow. It's the melody of my memories. It's the sound of my heartstrings.”

In the episode centred around Parton's 1974 hit Jolene, Julianne Hough stars as the beauty with “flaming locks of auburn hair.” The character is reimagined as a waitress who dreams of escaping her small hometown in Georgia and making it big as a singer.

Parton also features as Babe, Jolene's mentor and owner of a local bar.

The series will also star Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Kathleen Turner, Katie Stevens, Timothy Busfield, Gerald McRaney, Ginnifer Goodwin, Melissa Leo and Delta Burke.

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings is produced by Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions with Warner Bros. Television. Parton, Sam Haskell and showrunner Patrick Sean Smith executive produce.

All eight episodes of Dolly Parton's Heartstrings drop November 22 on Netflix. — AFP-Relaxnews