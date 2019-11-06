Harry Styles to release new album, ‘Fine Line’, next month

British singer, songwriter and actor Harry Styles. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 6 — Harry Styles shared details about his forthcoming new album ahead of his appearance as both the host and musical guest of Saturday Night Live on November 16.

The former One Direction star announced that his sophomore studio album, entitled Fine Line, will arrive a few weeks ahead of Christmas on December 13.

He also revealed the album cover featuring a portrait of Styles in a fuchsia blouse and custom Gucci white sailor pants, which was shot through a fisheye lens.

FINE LINE . THE ALBUM . DEC 13 pic.twitter.com/ARzqYds8Vn — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) November 4, 2019

Rumours that Styles’ sophomore solo album was on its way were fuelled last month, when the 25-year-old vocalist unveiled his latest single, Lights Up, along with a sensual accompanying visual.

The indie-pop song will likely appear on Fine Line, although no track list has been announced yet.

In a recent Rolling Stone cover story, Styles opened up about the genesis of his new solo album, which will follow his 2017 self-titled debut.

The full-length, which he described as “all about having sex and feeling sad”, was recorded over a six-week period in Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La studios in Malibu, California.

Styles notably collaborated with producers Tyler Johnson and Jeff Bhasker, along with writers and musicians from his first LP such as guitarist Mitch Rowland, drummer Sarah Jones and producer Kid Harpoon.

Ahead of the release of Fine Line, Styles will both host and perform on Saturday Night Live on November 16.

As Fader pointed out, he will be the 28th artist to pull double duty in the history of the long-running TV show, which has been previously hosted by fellow musicians Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande. — AFP-Relaxnews