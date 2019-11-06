Graham Coxon pens new song for second season of 'The End of the F**king World' (VIDEO)

Graham Coxon has previewed the new song 'She Knows,' which will appear on the soundtrack for 'The End of The F**king World.' — Image courtesy of Graham Coxon via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Nov 6 — The Blur guitarist and songwriter recently unveiled She Knows, which will appear on the score for the second season of the Netflix series.

The slightly menacing song finds Coxon warning his significant other about a mysterious creature, as he croons “She hears your heartbeat/Feels you breathe/Smells the fear/Always near, she knows.”

According to Pitchfork, the musician has composed additional original music for the soundtrack and score of The End of the F**king World, which will both be released on November 8.

He also covered Billy Idol's "White Wedding for the official trailer of the second season of the Netflix drama series, which premiered on the platform yesterday.

This is not the first time that Coxon contributes to the soundtrack of the The End of the F**king World, as he also composed the score for the show's critically-acclaimed first season.

Last year, the musician opened up about his involvement in the hit series based on Charles Forsman's graphic novel of the same name.

“Matt Biffa, who is a music supervisor, contacted me about the show and Jonathan [Entwistle], who co-directed, wanted me to do it. We met and talked about it, and I read the scripts and I sort of bought myself a copy of the comic book. Scripts are interesting to read, they're not like novels,” he told NME, also adding that he wrote “tons of stuff” for the project.

The End of the F**king World follows James and Alyssa, respectively portrayed by Alex Lawther and Jessica Barden, as they embark on a chaotic road trip to escape their boring lives.

While details about the plot of the second season are still scarce, the series will see the introduction of the new characters of Bonnie (played by Naomi Ackie) and Tim Key.

In the meantime, discover Coxon's latest single She Knows. — AFP-Relaxnews