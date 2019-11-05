Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie team up for ‘The Banker’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Apple TV+ has drama ‘The Banker’ that stars Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie, Nicholas Hoult and Nia Long.

LOS ANGELES, Nov 5 ― Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for upcoming drama The Banker that stars Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie and Nicholas Hoult.

Based on a true story and set in 1950s, the film follows two African American entrepreneurs, Bernard Garrett (Mackie) and Joe Morris (Jackson), who during the 1950’s tried to circumvent the racial limitations of the era and take on the establishment by recruiting a working class white man, Matt Steiner (Hoult) and training him to pose as the head of their business empire.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Based on a true story, The Banker centres on revolutionary businessmen Bernard Garrett (Mackie) and Joe Morris (Jackson), who devise an audacious and risky plan to take on the racially oppressive establishment of the 1960s by helping other African Americans pursue the American dream. Along with Garrett’s wife Eunice (Nia Long), they train a working class white man, Matt Steiner (Hoult), to pose as the rich and privileged face of their burgeoning real estate and banking empire ― while Garrett and Morris pose as a janitor and a chauffeur. Their success ultimately draws the attention of the federal government, which threatens everything the four have built.”

The Banker is set for US release on December 6 and on Apple TV+ in January.