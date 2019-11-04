Singer Sarah Suhairi impresses with her dangdut performance at the Jagachi Festival in Busan, South Korea (VIDEO)

Sarah Suhairi impressed the local crowd at the festival in Busan with her dangdut delivery. — Instagram/ sarahsuhairi

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Pop singer Sarah Suhairi has once again become the darling of Malaysian social media, with a recording of a recent performance in South Korea going viral.

Performing on the invitation of popular South Korean Youtubers Blimey at the recent Jagachi Festival in Busan, Sarah impressed with her performance of a dangdut song in Senggol Senggolan, Cubit Cubitan made popular by Mas Idayu.

The Blimey Youtube channel which focuses on Malaysian culture, shared the video with their 326,000 subscribers as part of their Trail to Busan series where Sarah was their invited guest.

The reactions by the generally older audience was appreciative to say the least, with even a local performer complimenting her on her performance.

A short clip of the Youtube program shared on Twitter by @seketulcaca has been retweeted more than 14,800 times and liked over 19,000 times with many paying compliments to the petite singer.

sarah suhairi really did that in korea??????? im beyond proud 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/CI4V5iIWuL — ♡ 차 ♡ (@seketulcaca) November 2, 2019

Last year, Sarah’s performance at Big Stage, an Astro singing competition, drew praise from many South Korean Youtubers with her renditiion of KPop girl group Blackpink’s hit in Ddu-Ddu Ddu-ddu.