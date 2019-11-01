Kerry Washington to produce drama series for ABC

Actress Kerry Washington is most famous for her ongoing lead role as Olivia Pope in ‘Scandal,’ which first debuted in 2012. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 1 — Scandal star Kerry Washington will be co-producing a series about the US legal system for the ABC network, according to a report by Deadline.

The project, entitled Reasonable Doubt is still in the early stages of development, and the cast has not yet been announced.

Reasonable Doubt will focus on Charlie Stewart, one of Los Angeles’ most intrepid and brilliant defence attorneys. In spite of her sometimes-dubious ethics and offbeat interpretation of the law, Charlie Stewart will fearlessly go head-to-head with the justice system to defend her clients.

The series will be produced by Washington’s Simpson Street Production company, alongside Larry Wilmore’s Wilmore Films and ABC Studios.

The project will reunite Washington with ABC series Scandal screenwriter Raamla Mohamed, who will be handling script duties for Reasonable Doubt. Celebrity attorney Shawn Holley, who was part of OJ Simpson’s legal team, will serve as co-executive producer.

“The chance to work with a rising star like Raamla, a shining star like Kerry, and a legend like Shawn Holley was simply irresistible!” said Wilmore. “I’m excited and honored.”

Washington has recently wrapped up production of her upcoming Hulu mini-series Little Fires Everywhere, alongside Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company, with the two actresses also leading the cast. — AFP-Relaxnews