Adam Driver in talks to play opposite Matt Damon in ‘The Last Duel’

Adam Driver is being considered to play alongside Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in Ridley Scott’s next film. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 23 — Adam Driver, best known for playing Ben Solo in the Star Wars saga, is in talks for a leading role in the next film of Ridley Scott (Thelma and Louise, Gladiator, Prometheus, The Martian), as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will reunite Ben Affleck with Matt Damon after their collaboration on Gus Van Sant’s 1997 Good Will Hunting, although Affleck will be in a supporting role, as opposed to stars Driver and Damon. Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) will be joining them.

The Last Duel is the film adaption of mediaeval literature expert Eric Jager’s 2004 book entitled The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France.

The plot will revolve around the true story of a 1386 duel between two Normandy courtiers, Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris. The former best friends are now at loggerheads, with de Carrouges accusing Le Gris of having raped his wife Marguerite (Comer). The winner will be the one who manages to survive, as per God’s will.

Before the release of The Last Duel, Driver has been seen in Marriage Story with Scarlett Johansson, a role that might take him to the Oscars, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, in US theatres December 20. — AFP-Relaxnews