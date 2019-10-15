Fans of S. Korean actress Sulli allowed to pay last respects as media slammed for disclosing funeral details

SM Entertainment, the agency handling South Korean actress and singer Sulli, will allow fans to pay their last respects to their idol. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — SM Entertainment, the agency managing the late South Korean actress and singer Sulli, will allow fans to pay their last respects to their idol.

In an unexpected turn of events, AllKpop reported that the management, which had pleaded for privacy for Sulli's funeral to be held in an undisclosed location, announced that fans can ‘send off their idol’ from 3pm to 8pm today and from noon to 8pm on Wednesday at the Severance Hospital funeral parlour.

The company had earlier requested privacy and respect on behalf of the family of Sully from fans and the media, “so that Sulli's last journey will be beautiful”.

Meanwhile, a South Korean journalist has come under fire for revealing the location of Sulli’s funeral, despite pleas for privacy.

While fans believed that the information may have been published before SM’s statement, reporter Kang Hyojin came under fire for the insensitivity in not revising or deleting the article even after the family’s request.

On social media, a user who claimed to be the sister of Kang commented that she had not written the article, blaming it on the writer’s superiors at the publication who used her name to publish the article.

“I am so upset and frustrated that a superior would use their employees to post something like this,” claimed the comment.

“I am so upset that her face is now known to the public and she is receiving hate for something that she did not do. I am so mad that my sister, who had been expressing her condolences for this incident, has had to have received this unnecessary backlash.

“The company has not released any statement to clarify the situation either.”

In other developments, talk show Reply Night has cancelled the airing of this week’s episode in light of Sulli‘s passing.

Sulli, who was a guest host, had planned to leave her position as MC on Reply Night since two months ago due to her struggles with depression and anxiety, and the stress brought on by constantly having to deal with malicious commenters.

Koreaboo reported that while the broadcast that was scheduled for October 18 has been cancelled, the production of Reply Night has not commented on unaired pre-recorded episodes.