Green Day shares new song ‘Fire, Ready, Aim’ (VIDEO)

Green Day unveiled the accompanying music video for their new NHL anthem, ‘Fire, Ready, Aim.’ — Picture from NBC Sports/Youtube.com via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Oct 10 — The single debuted on October 9 during the show opener of NBCSN’s Wednesday Night Hockey game between the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers.

Green Day also unveiled the accompanying music video, which features shots of the band performing on ice intercut with footage of hockey players facing off and battling for the puck.

“Ready aim fire/Fire ready aim/Ready aim fire/Fire ready aim,” Green Day chants in the punchy chorus.

Fire, Ready, Aim will serve as the opening song for the National Hockey League and NBCSN’s Wednesday Night Hockey game broadcasts throughout the 2019-2020 season on NBC Sports.

Indeed, Green Day and the NHL have signed a two-year cross-platform partnership, which will see the band perform at the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis, Missouri, on January 25.

Their performance will be broadcast on various TV channels, including NBC, Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.

Fire, Ready, Aim, which Green Day described as “about our daily outrage,” arrived a few weeks after the band’s Father of All....

How many trolls does it take to screw in a lightbulb?



The answer is Fire Ready Aim! A new tune for the loons! This song is about our daily outrage. Attack without thought.. hyperbole. Anyway stick a hammer in your mouth. Shut up and dance!https://t.co/pclfJdP3mX pic.twitter.com/nbjIrkLCrJ — Green Day (@GreenDay) October 9, 2019

Both songs are set to appear on the band’s forthcoming new album, Father of All..., which is due on February 7, 2020.

The full-length will mark Green Day’s 13th studio effort, following their 2016 Revolution Radio.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, the band explained that the record will take inspiration from the roots of rock ‘n’ roll.

“I’d always loved British mod music from the Sixties, but I wanted to go to where the source was and see if I could put (soul) through the Green Day filter. It was a lot of trial and error, a lot of pulling my f*****g hair out,” Armstrong detailed.

Next year, Green Day will embark on their joint Hella Mega Tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy, hitting stadiums across Europe, the UK and North America.

Ahead of the Hella Mega Tour, discover the music video for Fire, Ready, Aim. — AFP-Relaxnews