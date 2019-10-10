Actress Juliana Evans donates breast milk during holy pilgrimage to Mecca

TV host and actress Juliana Evans said she continues to pump milk every day despite being away from her baby. — Picture from Instagramjulinanaevans

PETALING JAYA, Oct 10 — Actress Juliana Evans revealed that she donated her breast milk to babies in need while completing her umrah (minor Muslim pilgrimage) in Mecca.

The 30-year-old, who gave birth to her daughter Tengku Kamiliah Zanariah Josephine Ehsan Shah in July, posted an Instagram story saying that she continues to pump breast milk once or twice a day despite being away from her baby.

She then donates it either by asking around or via a human milk bank.

Human milk banks collect surplus breast milk from mothers and provide a solution for those who cannot breastfeed their babies for a variety of reasons, including the risk of transmitting diseases or infections to the newborn.

“Some had asked me, what do I do with my milk while I travel.

“Well, I still pump at least once or twice a day, store them in the fridge, and before I check out of the hotel, I try to donate it.

“(I) ask around to whoever can help with donating or finding a milk bank,” she wrote.

The Malaysian-British beauty is currently completing umrah in the Saudi city with her husband Tengku Shariffuddin Shah Tengku Sulaiman Shah, who she married in 2017.