Siti Nurhaliza, Rosyam Nor receive AAM Lifetime Achievement awards

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 8 — Popular songstress Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin today received the 2019 Celebrity Lifetime Achievement Award from the Asian Academy of Management (AAM) here.

Another recipient was well-known film producer and director Datuk Rosyam Nor who was accorded the 2019 Celebrity Entrepreneur Award.

The award was presented by Universiti Sains Malaysia’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Student Development Affairs and Alumni), Prof Aldrin Abdullah, at an event held in conjunction with the Asian Academy of Management International Conference 2019 at USM here.

In her acceptance speech, Siti Nurhaliza said she was grateful for the award and touched by the recognition given to the arts community.

“I am grateful for this recognition and very touched by this appreciation of people in the arts. I was told that USM has a course in arts and this will enable many people to learn about the field,” she said.

She also advised the younger generation to continue striving for their dreams.

“I hope those of you who are still schooling continue with your effort. I was a kampung girl from Kuala Lipis, Pahang, and my dreams became a reality through my hard work and determination, and we must have people around us who will give us positive input,” Siti Nurhaliza who was accompanied by her husband Datuk Seri Khalid Mohamad Jiwa, said.

Meanwhile, managing director and chief executive officer of PLUS Malaysia Bhd, Datuk Azman Ismail, and chief executive officer of SME Corporation Malaysia, Noor Azmi Mat Said, received the Business Personality Annual Award.

Managing director of Habib Jewels, Datuk Seri Meer Sadik Habib was accorded the Distinguished Business Personality award, while chairman of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, Al-Ishsal Ishak, received the Distinguished Alumni Award.

The AAM is a non-governmental organisation which was established in 1994 and is based in USM . — Bernama