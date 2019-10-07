New ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ clips explore the main characters (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ that sees Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger back in action for the francise after all these years.

LOS ANGELES, Oct 7 — Paramount Pictures has released new character featurette clips for upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate that highlight the main characters

While plot details remain scarce, the film will pick up 27 years after Terminator 2. It sees Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) and T-800 cyborg (Arnold Schwarzenegger) help cyborg-human hybrid (Mackenzie Davis) try to save Dani (Natalia Reyes) from being killed by Terminator (Gabriel Luna).

The film also stars Brett Azar, Diego Boneta, Alicia Borrachero, Steven Cree, Tábata Cerezo and Björn Freiberg.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Welcome to the day after Judgment Day. This sixth instalment in the Terminator franchise is a direct sequel to The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, disregarding all other Terminator stories as occurring in alternate timelines. 27 years after the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, a new, modified liquid metal Terminator (Luna) is sent from the future by Skynet in order to terminate Dani Ramos (Reyes), a hybrid cyborg human (Davis), and her friends. Sarah Connor comes to their aid, as well as the original Terminator, for a fight for the future.”

Terminator: Dark Fate is set for release here on October 24.