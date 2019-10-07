James Bond 25: MGM unveils the first poster of ‘No Time to Die’

Cary Joji Fujunaga is the director of the James Bond’s 25th adventure, ‘No Time to Die.’ — AFP pic

LONDON, Oct 7 — After a series of setbacks, including the sudden departure of filmmakers Danny Boyle and John Hodge three months before the start of shooting, the 25th James Bond movie is finally underway. The official movie poster for the next episode of the secret agent’s saga was published on social media this past weekend.

No Time to Die features Daniel Craig as James Bond for the fifth and final time. He’s starring alongside Rami Malek, who won an Oscar this year for Bohemian Rhapsody, and Léa Seydoux. Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes, and Rory Kinnear round out the cast.

This new episode of James Bond’s adventures begins in Jamaica, where he is vacationing after having left MI6, the British intelligence service. His retirement is short-lived, however, as his friend Felix Leiter from the CIA requests his help. The rescue mission for a scientist being held prisoner turns out to be more complicated than expected, leading James Bond to a mysterious criminal who wields a dangerous new technology.

The feature will be directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective, Jane Eyre) following the departure of Danny Boyle.

No Time to Die is expected to hit theatres on April 8, 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews