Singer Alif Satar calmly responds to hate from fans of K-pop boyband BTS

Alif’s comment on Sunday’s broadcast of talent show ‘Big Stage’ sparked a frenzy on social media. — Picture from Instagram/alifsatar

PETALING JAYA, Oct 3 — Alif Satar is keeping his cool after receiving harsh comments from ardent fans of K-pop superstars BTS.

The musician brushed off remarks claiming he didn’t do his research after he said that the seven-member boyband’s song Boy With Luv was sung by eight people during a broadcast of Big Stage.

In reality, the criticism did not take into account US singer Halsey’s collaboration on the track, which puts Alif’s statement in the right.

The 29-year-old later told Kosmo! Online that he views the incident light-heartedly and added that there were BTS followers who supported him amidst the hate.

However, he advised ARMYs (the official moniker given to the BTS fandom) not to become too infatuated with their favourite pop stars.

“Don’t become obsessed with artistes and or get too sensitive.

“Angels won’t quiz you on boyband member names when you’ve gone to the grave. It’s the same in the afterlife as well,” he was quoted as saying.

Many social media users stepped up to defend Alif on Twitter and Instagram when the news broke, citing the Akhiri Penantianku singer’s kind personality as evidence that he would never attack BTS on purpose.

Some K-pop fans also claimed that the issue was being blown out of proportion and that the negative comments were only coming from a few bad apples in the fandom.