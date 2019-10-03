Ava DuVernay to produce and direct a new series for HBO Max

Ava DuVernay directed mini-series ‘When They See Us’, which was acclaimed for its acting at the 2019 Emmy Awards. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 3 ― The When They See Us director will be at the helm of the pilot for DMZ, an adaptation of the namesake DC Universe comics, according to reports by US outlets. The series, which is being developed by Warner Media’s HBO Max platform, will begin production in early 2020.

DMZ will be an adaptation of the namesake comic book series published by DC’s Vertigo imprint, which depicts a new US civil war in the near future. In the serial, Manhattan has become a demilitarised zone (DMZ) separating the war’s two opposing camps. The mostly devastated island, which is separated from the rest of the world, is populated by only a few hundred thousand people who have remained by financial necessity.

The series will focus on the struggle of a female doctor who attempts to save lives while desperately searching for her missing son. In her quest, she will have to contend with different gangs, militias and other warlords that rule what’s left of Manhattan.

Ava DuVernay will be in charge of directing the pilot, which was ordered by HBO Max, in addition to acting as executive producer. The Selma director will be part of the project alongside Roberto Patino (Westworld), who will write the script and will also executive produce. Shooting is slated to begin in early 2020.

DuVernay’s debut on HBO Max is no surprise, since the producer signed a 100-million-dollar contract with Warner Bros in November 2018.

The HBO Max platform should be available in Spring 2020 and has already announced a slate of shows such as Friends, Game of Thrones and The Big Bang Theory.

With DMZ, DuVernay extends her DC Universe presence, as she is expected to direct superhero film The New Gods. — AFP-Relaxnews