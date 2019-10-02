PU Abu’s wife criticised over her Instagram post showing her pregnancy

Controversial preacher PU Abu Sufyan’s wife, Hana Azraa, is leaving to her husband to reveal the status of her pregnancy. — Picture from Instagram/ puabu.official

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Social media users did not take to the latest post of Hana Azraa, wife of controversial preacher PU Abu Sufyan from Astro’s religious reality programme Pencetus Ummah.

The 25-year-old, whose real name is Nurhannah Azra Mohd Zakir, had uploaded an ultrasound video showing her pregnancy on Instagram. Hana Azraa, the wife of controversial preacher PU Abu Sufyan, is under fire from netizens over her sharing of her pregnancy video. — Picture from Instagram/Hana Azraa

mStar reported that this caused some people to question the entrepreneur’s marital status and her intention of showing the picture.

“That day said have divorced? Or I read wrongly. Or is this a throwback video? Anyway congratulations,” commented one user.

“One time single mum...another time want to divorce...then remove purdah. Now pregnant.”

These were some of the comments on her Instagram account @hanaazraa that had since been made private.

On Tuesday, Hana expressed her thankfulness over her pregnancy and promised to love the baby.

The post, however, did not reveal at what her pregnancy was.

When contacted by mStar, Hana said she was not prepared to share more details about her pregnancy but instead asked Abu to make the announcement.

“God willing, I will share soon. As of now I am not ready yet unless it comes from Abu himself,” she said.

Hana previously made headlines when her wedding became a topic of discussion after rumours of her marrying PU Abu in Thailand, sparking public outrage as he had divorced his then pregnant wife after she refused his request to practise polygamy.

Her Islamic preacher husband later told mStar that he and Hana tied the knot in Malaysia and not Thailand as speculated.

Hana later announced that the two had divorced after two months and she was also recently criticised for removing her purdah (a veil that covers the face as part of Islamic dressing).