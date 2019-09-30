Ralph Fiennes races to stop a war in new trailer for ‘The King’s Man’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘The King’s Man’ that stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans and Djimon Hounsou among others.

LOS ANGELES, Sept 30 — 20th Century Fox has released a new trailer for upcoming prequel to the Kingsman series, The King’s Man that teases a whole lot of action and intrigue.

Set during World War I, the film tells the origin story of the “very first independent intelligence agency”.

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, the film stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Djimon Hounsou, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Bruhl and Charles Dance.

The synopsis of the film reads: “As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man.”

The King’s Man is set for US release on February 14, 2020.